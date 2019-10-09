CADILLAC — Karen Ann Gregg of Cadillac passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 69. Karen was born on September 29, 1950 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Wendall G. & Madelyn A. (Weidig) Greenfield and they preceded her in death.
Karen graduated from Cadillac High School and attended Kirtland Community College where she received her training for Law Enforcement. Karen had served in the United States Army late in 1969 and into 1970. She had been employed as a Police Officer for the City of Cadillac for 25 years.
She loved remodeling homes, enjoyed a project and no task was too big. She also enjoyed traveling, gardening, sewing, being outdoors in nature.
Survivors include her children that were the center of her world: Tracy Gregg of Cadillac, Chris Gregg of Cadillac and Erin Gregg of Traverse City; and a grandson, Hayden Gregg; Karen’s siblings: Greg Greenfield of Kalamazoo, Steve Greenfield of Cadillac, Ann (Richard) Clous of Cadillac, Wendy (Mike) Sharkey of Schoolcraft, and Holly (Michael) Smith of Gladwin; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Sharon (who died as an infant) and a brother, Lee Greenfield.
The Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Reverend Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac where the Vigil Service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Because of Karen’s love for animals, you are asked to consider memorial contributions may be made to the Wexford County Humane Society or to the Missaukee County Humane Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
