Karen "Rochelle" Galey Carroll passed on April 15, 2023. She was born December 20, 1943, in Huntington, Indiana, to Ruth McDaniel Galey and Donald L. Galey.
Though she lived most of her life in Michigan, she remained a 'Hoosier' at heart--the "hills of Brown" were always calling. Rochelle was educated in Crawfordsville, Indiana, where she was recognized as an outstanding student. She was selected as class speaker for high school graduation and also spoke for her class in 2012 at their 50th high school reunion. In 1962 she enrolled in Butler University where she became a member of Kappa Alpha Theta fraternity, Sigma Alpha Iota music fraternity, and Tau Beta Sigma band honorary sorority. In 1966 she graduated from Butler University, Jordan College of Music with a Bachelor of Music degree.
After accepting a teaching position in Flint, Michigan, she met and married Dr. Fred Carroll in 1967. She then completed a Master of Arts degree in guidance and counseling from Central Michigan University.
Rochelle and Fred were truly blessed with two children, Shannon Paige and Patrick Michael. They have 3 grandchildren whom they adored: Dominic Cataldo and Becca Sharp (Pat and Sheri Carroll); Megan Frey and Molly Frey (Shannon Carroll-Frey and David Frey).
While raising her children and as a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, she volunteered with church youth and adult groups and with community organizations. She was past president of Cadillac Women's Club, a member of Cadillac Philharmonic Club, coordinator of both the Cadillac Color Festival and the Cadillac Arts Festival.
Teaching was such an important and integral part of her life. While teaching instrumental music in the Flint Public Schools she also taught trumpet and piano privately for many years. Rochelle later became an instrumental music director (1987-2003) for grades 5 through 12 in the Cadillac Area Public Schools. In 1990 she was selected as one of Cadillac Schools Outstanding Teachers. She was nominated and selected for Who's Who Among American Teachers by her students.Professionally Rochelle was trumpet personnel in Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Flint Symphony Orchestra, and Saginaw Symphony Orchestra. For years she was a member of Cadillac Brass, a 25-year member of Cadillac Symphony Orchestra, and a more than 30 year member and president of Cadillac 'Clam Lake Band.' In 2009 she became a charter member of Cadillac Area Women's Giving Circle.
She loved to laugh! She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, friends and pets. She loved music, cooking, gardening, and exercise. She loved working hard and seeing positive progress. Her life was good and full!
Visitation will be held at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services on Tuesday, April 18 from 5-7pm. The Memorial Service will be held at Cadillac United Methodist Church on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Cadillac United Methodist Church (https://cadillacumc.org/), The Ancient & Honorable Clam Lake Dock & Dredge Marching & Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band (i.e. 'Clam Lake Band') c/o Mike Smith (Treasurer) at 6546 East 26 1/4 Mile Rd., Cadillac, MI 49601 or Munson Healthcare Hospice (https://www.munsonhealthcare.org/home-health/hospice/hospice). An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
