Karen Fairbrother

Karen Krell Fairbrother, age 65, of Lake City, was called home by Jesus on May 18, 2022, while surrounded by family.
Karen was born on November 3, 1956, in Carson City, Nevada to Lt. Col Duane Jacob Krell and Nancy (Arnold) Krell. With her "big sister", Pam, they spent their childhood and youth moving around the US, Japan and Iran. When her dad retired from the Air Force, they moved to Houston where Karen graduated from high school.
Karen then moved to Austin, Texas where she graduated from the University of Texas with a B.S. Degree in Nursing. She worked as a nurse in a hospital in Humble, Texas. She met the love of her life, Jim Fairbrother, in Houston where they were married before moving to Michigan where she continued her passion for helping people at Community Mental Health, in the Cadillac area.
They were blessed with two children, Felicia and Joshua. Her family meant the world to her. She was incredibly proud of her children's accomplishments. Her son's work as a College and Career Counselor is able to help students achieve their future goals at Lake City Area Schools. Her baby girl, Felicia, and best friend had an unbreakable bond, enjoying time playing with Felicia's dog, Belle.
Karen was very talented and loved scrapbooking, painting, and crafting with her daughter. She loved sharing her love of God, Angels, Precious Moments, Disney, and holidays with her loved ones. She became a member of the Jennings Community Church and was active in their Food Pantry and Children's Programs. She loved her Bible Study groups and sharing the Word of God.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy (Arnold) Krell and father, Lt. Col Duane Jacob Krell.
Karen is survived by her husband, Jim Fairbrother; children, Felicia and Joshua Fairbrother; step-children, Jason and Betsy Fairbrother; sister, Pamela Krell Blair; as well as her extended family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Jennings Community Church at 696 South LaChance Road, Lake City, MI 49651. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the service at noon officiated by Pastor Ron Sischo.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
