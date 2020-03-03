LEROY — Karen Fay (Pullen) Bowman, loving and dedicated wife, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend and nurse, of Rose Lake Township near LeRoy, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was 71.
Karen was born September 18, 1948 in Cadillac to Alfred L.C. and Shirley Leone (Holmberg) Pullen. She started school in Tustin, then went to the Sawyer School, a one-room schoolhouse, and then to Evart High School, graduating in 1966. Karen married John W. Bowman, the love of her life, on July 20, 1968 in Cadillac. She received her LPN from Mercy School of Nursing in Cadillac. Mrs. Bowman worked at Cadillac Mercy Hospital, and then spent seventeen years at Lakeview Manor in Cadillac, attending school at Mid-Michigan CC while working, and earned her RN degree. Karen then went to work for Central Michigan Mental Health and retired in 2015, after forty-seven years of nursing. She was passionate and dedicated to the nursing profession.
Mrs. Bowman enjoyed traveling, loved her animals, and welcomed any strays. She loved family, especially being a great aunt, and getting together with friends she had made over the years.
Karen is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, John W. Bowman of LeRoy; mother, Shirley Pullen of Cadillac; brother, Greg Pullen of Harrison; nephews, Ben (Stephanie) Pullen of Marion, Kyle and Jacob Pullen of Minot, ND; great-nieces, Maura, Elizabeth, and Jennifer; and a special uncle, Jerry Holmberg of Hoxeyville. She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred L.C. Pullen; her brother, Mark Pullen; and her grandparents, Dick and Opal Pullen and Edor and Mable Elofson.
A Celebration of Life honoring Karen Fay Bowman is in its planning stage and will be announced later.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Heart Association or the Cancer Research Foundation.
