Karen Jean Snyder, of Harrietta passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 at Samaritas Senior Living. She was 82.
She was born on October 25, 1940, in Red Wing, Minnesota to Carl and Jeanette (Roatch) Wintervold. Karen was married to Ronald Dale Snyder in 1984.
Karen moved from Minnesota at the age of 18 and worked her way through the medical technician field with hospitals starting in South Bend and eventually Owosso and Kalamazoo.
Karen enjoyed collecting stones and rocks, reading, collecting cookbooks, swimming, and deer hunting. She could often be found searching for mushrooms or cleaning her 1940 Buick. Karen was a member of AARP and the State of Michigan Employees Union. Karen also volunteered her time and helped out working with the Slagle Township Voting Board, the Slagle Creek Association, and the Lower Manistee Rivers Citizens Advisory Board.
Karen is survived by her husband, Ronald Dale Snyder of Harrietta; her daughter, Lisa Spencer of Kalamazoo; seven grandchildren; one brother, Bruce Wintervold; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Eric Spencer.
A celebration will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday June 3, 2023 at the Slagle Township Hall, following a brief committal at the Slagel Township's Section 16 cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Slagle Harrietta Fire Department.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
