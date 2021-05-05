Karen Lee Bates. of Marion, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at her home in Marion. She was 64.
Karen was born on November 18, 1956 to Clarence and Erma (Cullum) Martin Jr. in Flint, Michigan. On September 9, 1983 she entered into marriage with Paul Bates in Flint, Michigan. She dedicated her life to being a military wife and raising her family. They later relocated to the Marion area. In her spare time, she could often be found sewing or crocheting. She was a faithful member of the VFW Auxiliary. She liked to go out to eat at the restaurant and socialize with her friends. Karen cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Paul Bates; children, Tasha (Christopher) Galbraith of Marion, Angela (Charles) Wright of Sault Ste. Marie and Misty Bates of Prudenville; grandchildren, Alexander, Johnathon, Xavier, Tyler, Ayesha, Orion, Dillion, Timothy, Austin David, Lisa and Zackary; special dog companion, Bowzzer; siblings, Lester Martin and Naron Martin; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Erma Martin Jr.; and a sister, Wanda Sue Martin.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Marion VFW on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a committal service to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Condolences and cards may be sent to the Bates family, in care of her husband, Paul Bates, at 18232 20th Avenue, Marion, MI 49665.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
