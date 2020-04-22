BARRYTON — Karen M. Mackenroth, age 69, of Barryton, passed away peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home.
She was born on March 12, 1951 to Donald and Ann (Richnak) Moore in Midland, MI. She graduated from Midland High School in 1969 and made her home there where her children were raised. For several years Karen was head of the children's section at the Cadillac Public Library where she implemented many activities and programs. Karen married Scott Mackenroth and they made their home in Rural Hall, NC until her health began to decline. In 2018 she moved to Barryton where she could live closer to her family and friends. Karen loved the outdoors, camping, gardening, animals and enjoyed raising ducks. She will be remembered as being self-sufficient, strong-willed and loving.
Karen is survived by her husband, Scott Mackenroth of Rural Hall, NC; four children, Greg (MaryKay) Reid of Wasilla, AK, Jacque (Ben) Letts and Brian Reid of David City, NE and Dennis (Amanda) Reid of Barryton; seven grandchildren, Baylee and Blake Reid, Tristin and Madisen Paulson, Colton Letts, and Meghan and Catelyn Reid; three sisters, Laurie (Ron) Keel, Marianna (Jerry) DuFort and Kristy Moore and her beloved dog, Shaggy. Karen was preceded in death by her parents.
A life celebration is being planned for a later date. Arrangements and care have been entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton, MI.
