Karen Melissa Lempe of Cadillac passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 70.
Karen was born May 2, 1952 in Cadillac to Wayne W. and Roberta (Adams) Ferris and they preceded her in death.
She graduated from Cadillac High School and later Central Michigan University. Karen worked for the State of Michigan as a bookkeeper and later retired from Adult Protective Services.
Karen cared deeply for the welfare of others, as well as animals. She was kind and compassionate in her career and daily life. Karen was great at making connections and had many friends from her childhood to co workers that became dear friends. She loved animals, especially her cat, Purrl and enjoyed feeding the chipmunks and birds. Karen will be remembered for her wit, fun personality and kindness.
On January 1, 1983 at the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac she married Barry G. Lempe and he survives her along with their children, Lauren Lempe of Oakridge, New Jersey and Campbell Lempe of Austin, Texas; brothers, Kim (Deborah) Ferris of Naples, Florida, Ken (Jan) Ferris of Maineville, Ohio and nieces: Amber Guarente, Sarah Ferris and Amy Ferris.
Cremation has taken place and family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
