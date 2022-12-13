Karen Rae Dickerson of Cadillac passed away Saturday morning, December 10, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 66. Karen was born on July 13, 1956 in Detroit to Eddie Ray & Jeanette Laura (Howell) Dickerson and they preceded her in death.
Karen graduated from Manton High School and went on to attend Macomb Community College in Mount Clemens. After college she worked at a Doctor's office in Utica and later worked at the Utica Heights Bakery while owning and operating a retail toy store.
In 2001 she moved to the Cadillac and was able to enjoy traveling, especially trips to Disney World.
Survivors include her two sisters: Sheila (Dan) Dalen of Topeka, Kansas and Susan (Al) Moffit of Cadillac as well her one niece and four nephews that she adored.
In accordance with Karen's wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
