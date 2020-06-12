LAKE CITY — Karen Sue DeRuiter, age 74 of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain.

Karen was born on October 9, 1945 at Cadillac, Michigan to Hilbert Benthem and Evelyn (Westmaas) Benthem. Karen was a compassionate LPN at Autumnwood of McBain for nearly 30 years. Karen worked diligently to provide outstanding care to every resident whose life she touched. She thoroughly enjoyed time spent with grandchildren as well as fishing, visiting garage sales, camping, baking, especially her famous peanut butter balls, and had a tender love for animals. She also was a member of the Lake City Christian Reformed Church and happily volunteered at Friends Ministry in Lake City.

Karen leaves behind her children, Mike (Nicole) DeRuiter, Robin DeRuiter (Jason Kempher), Dan (Amanda) DeRuiter, and Sally (Joe) Ingraham; her grandchildren, Danielle Bradburn (David Smith), Megan DeRuiter, Jordan Heimke, Loren, Kaytlyn Kempher, Paige Guest, Allyson DeRuiter, Derrick, Aaron, Hayden, and Jamisen Ingraham; great-grandchildren, Kayden Bradburn and Paislee Smith; her siblings, Rich (Sandy) Sytsma, Jim (Joanne) Benthem, Steve (Tamra) Benthem, Rosemary (Glenn) Fiedler; and many nieces and nephews. As a young mother, Karen faced the loss of her toddler daughter, Paula Sue DeRuiter; she was also preceded in death by her parents.

A public visitation for Karen will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Prosper Christian Reformed Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with burial taking place at the Prosper Cemetery following the visitation. Graveside services will be officiated by Rev. Rich Sytsma.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the family.

The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

