Karen Tompkins, of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at her home with her loving husband by her side. She was 58.
Karen was born on April 18, 1965 to Ralph and Gail (Edison) Cheney in Detroit, Michigan. On January 10, 1992 she entered into marriage with Henry Tompkins in Novi, Michigan. The couple then relocated to the Cadillac area in October of 1993. Karen began her career working for Cadillac Public Schools as a bus driver for 21 years, a job that she loved and lived for. In her spare time, she enjoyed being outdoors, especially going on special camping trips and going jeeping. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Henry Tompkins of Cadillac; two sons, Joey Tompkins and Robert (Amber) Tompkins; her parents, Ralph and Lanore Cheney; two sisters, Debbie and Pam; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother. Gail Cheney.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
