Karie Ann Hamel, age 64 of Lake City, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 7, 2023.
Karie was born June 28, 1958 in West Branch, Michigan to Andrew and Shirley (Spencer) Goulder.
Karie married the love of her life, Michael Hamel on September 27, 1986 in a beautiful ceremony at her parent's home on Loon Lake.
She is survived by her husband, Michael, step daughters: Amy (Michael) Turner of Athens, Alabama, and Sarah Maule of Bay City, daughter, Andrea (Ryan) Stahl of McBain and son, Kyle Hamel and Emily Harris of Lake City. She is also survived by her father, Andrew Goulder of Cadillac, sisters, Debra (Terry) Coaster of Lake City and Lori (Tim) Miekle of Port Huron, her grandchildren: Mary, David, Ian, Bobbie Jo, Maddison, Michael, Hailey, Reagan, Camren and Aurora. She has many nieces, nephews, cousins and great grandchildren.
Karie was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Goulder and her mother, Shirley Goulder.
Karie worked as a receptionist at State Farm Insurance Agency in Lake City for 26 years. She was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook.
Karie loved people. She often invited a stranger to Thanksgiving dinner; always making sure they felt like family from the time they walked in the door until the time they left. More often than not she had other people living with the family. She helped make sure these people were taken care of. She made sure the kids got to school, were clothed, fed, loved on and taken care of. Her dream of opening a home on the property for people and kids in need was never realized. However, we know that the big dream she had was in fact a reality.
The countless people who have said they would not be who they are today if it were not for Karie taking care of them; numbers in the 100's.
Even though she touched countless lives, she always thought she could help more. She leaves behind a legacy that truly changed the world.
When you ask yourself "What can I do? or How can I help?.. remember your small gesture can change someone's life. Invite a stranger to Thanksgiving. Help those who need a helping hand. Continuing to love those who need it most is the legacy she leaves to you. TRUE UNCONDITIONAL LOVE.
Karie's funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Linda Bridson and Allen Tweedie officiating.
There will be a time of visitation on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and also on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 am at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Lake City Cemetery.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
