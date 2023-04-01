Karin Ann Wier

Karin Ann Nelson Wier, 90, died March 27, 2023, in Cedar Springs, MI.
Mrs Wier was born February 26, 1933 in Cadillac, MI. She graduated from Cadillac High School in Cadillac, MI. She earned her Bachelors degree from Central Michigan and her Masters degree from Michigan State. She taught over 20 years for the Rockford School District. She was a member of the Rockford Chapter of The Business and Professional Woman’s Club and served a term as president.
Mrs Wier is survived by her four children, John (Deb), Carl (Ann), Josephine, Nina (Doug); 6 grandchildren, Aaron, Anna Marie, Andrea, Angela, Andrew, Alexander; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Wier was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Sparta, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Carl David Wier.
