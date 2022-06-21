Karl LeRoy Richard of Cadillac passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at home. He was 66.
Karl was born March 8, 1956 in Cadillac to Edward Martin and Lila Lucille (Bishop) Richard.
He graduated from Mesick High School and was a Sales Representative for 7-Up for 37 years. Karl was affectionately known as "Soda Pop" among his colleagues. He also had a side excavating business, "Dig-It" that he ran for many years. He was very involved with Cadillac Area Winter Promotions and had served as treasurer for several years.
Karl was always willing to help and he always had extra parts for any project. He enjoyed working on projects and was not one to tell people "no" to any favor. He enjoyed hunting, cutting wood and spending time outdoors. He adored his grandchildren and the love was mutual; his grandchildren were his world.
On July 27, 1974 in Harrietta, Michigan he married Roberta Irene "Bobbie" Dow and she survives him along with their children: Jesse (Brandi) Richard and Martin (Katelyn) Richard all of Meauwataka; grandchildren: Makenzie, Lily, Myah, Blake, Karly, Kylynn and Mixon; brothers: DeWayne (Eileen) Richard, John Richard (Melody), and Dennis (Cindy) Richard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant, son, Casey.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Mike Stambaugh officiating. Friends may meet the family Wednesday, June 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cadillac Area Winter Promotions. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
