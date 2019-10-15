LEROY — Karl Philip “Flip‘ Swanson, formerly of LeRoy, passed away at the age of 97 on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Pleasant Lake Lodge in Cadillac. He has made the journey to his new home and is reunited with family and friends.
He was born February 2, 1922 to Carl Gustaf and Ethel Natalie (Nelson) Swanson in LeRoy Township of Osceola County in a little country house on 210th Avenue. When he was 3 years old, the family moved around the corner to 19 Mile Road where he lived until selling the 80-acre homestead in 2016. He was proud of the fact that he had lived in the same home for 94 years.
His farm included selling milk, growing hay, and some cash crops he would sell at the local granary. Potatoes were a mainstay on his farm for many years. Flip was also proud to have been a farmer all of his life. He often remarked, “After all these years of farming I’ve still got all my fingers and both thumbs.‘
As a young man, Flip was the go to guy in the local area for installing telephones and repairing them. He worked as the Osceola County Tax Assessor for LeRoy Township and was a member of the Michigan Farm Bureau for more than 70 years.
He is survived by his children: Garry and Diane Patrick of Vermontville, Bob and Wanda Zeeryp of Fife Lake, Eddie and Ginny Patrick of Grand Ledge, Eric and Brenda Counterman of LeRoy, Ann Patrick of Vermontville; with many grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Lucille Swanson; his parents, Carl and Ethel Swanson; a sister, Freda Swanson; brothers: Stanley, Emil and Herb Swanson; and his sons, John and Philip Swanson.
Family and friends will meet at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. for visitation and fellowship. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin with Vicar Alex Ross officiating. Private burial will take place at the LeRoy Township Cemetery.
