Karl Vincent Peterson, age 88, of Alto, Michigan, went to be with His Lord and Savior on Friday, January 29, 2021. Born in 1932 in Cadillac, Michigan, Karl went on to serve in the Coast Guard for six years. He owned an auto repair shop for 12 years and retired from Steelcase after many years. He enjoyed building furniture, fishing, and especially spending time with his family, and was a member of Whitneyville Bible Church for the past 15 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ilene; children, Timothy Karl Peterson, Marsha Lynn (Eric) Kindig, Matthew Paul (Michelle) Peterson, Melissa Joy Pfeifer; the children's mother, Joan Peterson of Jackson; step-children, Clarence "Bud" Mathews III, Janet (Don) Morgon, Lorrain Somes, Kenneth (Bonnie) Somes, Tomas (Cindy) Somes; 22 grandchildren; "Grandpa Candy" to 15 great grandchildren; sister, Idaann VanVolkenburg; sisters-in-law, Donna Peterson, Carol Vossen; brother-in-law, Edmund Schlosser; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his twin sisters, Margaret and Marian; parents, Paul and Alma Peterson, brother, Donald; wife, Henrietta K. Peterson; and step-son, Terry Mathews. The family will greet visitors on Sunday, January 31, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 pm at Stroo Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 1, at Whitneyville Bible Church, 8655 Whitneyville Ave SE, Alto, with Rev. Jonathan DeCou officiating. Interment will be in Rosedale Memorial Park.
