LOUISVILLE — Karla Dawn Perrin of Louisville passed away from a stroke on September 28, 2019.
Karla was born in Cadillac on April 20, 1965 to Harold and Jane (Lucas) Quist.
Karla is survived by her children, Michael Perrin Jr. and his sons, Anthony Wilson and Daniel Perrin, Rebecca Gainey and her sons, Philip Gainey and Pierpont Geer V, Thomas Perrin (Haley), Rochelle Rogers, Kyla Rogers, Katelyn Rogers, Jessica Rogers, and Lamont Rogers. She is also survived by her siblings, Timothy Quist, Jerry Quist (Teresa Kroes Fiancé), Kristine (Tim) Rigling, Julie (Jim) Walen, and Roger (Chris) Quist.
Karla was preceded in death by her parents; a sibling, Alvin Lee Quist; and her infant daughter, Carolyn Suzanne Perrin on August 27, 2003.
A gathering will be held on Sunday, October 13, at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church, with Rev. Adam Barton officiating. Burial will be at the Vogel Center Cemetery, Clam Union Township, Michigan.
Funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.