Kassandra Lee Ellison, 75, passed away at home on her birthday, cradled in the loving arms of her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sandi was born January 8, 1947 in Flint, Michigan to Kenneth and Marian (Rich) Thorne. She graduated from Clio High School and furthered her education at Hurley School of Nursing. As a registered nurse, Sandi worked many different jobs, but her greatest joy was the time she spent caring for babies in the neonatal ICU at Hurley Hospital in Flint.
In 1968, Kassandra married Dexter Ellison. Together they raised their three children in the home they built together in Clio, Michigan.
Between her jobs and raising her family, Sandi never sat still. An adventurer at heart, she was always planning her next camping, skiing, fishing, or genealogy foray. The explorer in her was ever ready to travel and discover this great world.
Kassandra was an exceptional seamstress and quilter. Many a Halloween costume transformed her kids and grandkids, and her gorgeous quilts will always keep them warm.
Kassandra was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Marian. She is survived by her husband Dexter; children ken (Amy), Keith (Michelle), and Katie Ellison; her grandchildren Dustin (Chelsea) and Gunner Ellison; great granddaughter Josie Ellison, and sister Susan Lavery.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Reed City United Methodist, 503 S. Chestnut Street, Reed City, MI 49677. Visitation will be from 12:00 - 1:00 P.M. with the service beginning at 1:00 P.M.
The family is being served by Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Please share your thoughts and memoies of Kassandra with the family at www.pruittlivingston.com
Charitable contributions in Kassandra's name may be made to the Reed City United Methodist church or to the charity of your choice.
