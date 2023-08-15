On August 9, 2023, Kathaleen Gladys Witcher, born October 7, 1939 in Harietta, Michigan, daughter of Fern and Gladys Robinson, passed away peacefully of natural causes. She is survived by her son Jim, daughter Jeanne and two grandchildren, Max and Meagan.
Kathy leaves behind a legacy of love, humor and a deep passion for her family and friends. She served proudly in the United States Navy and later in life worked as a secretary and office clerk as well as house wife and loving mother. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
