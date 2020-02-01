NORTON SHORES — Kathe Jo Ghent, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
She was born April 29, 1943 to William and Marlys (Puterbaugh) Lundeen in Manistee, Michigan. Kathe married her high school sweetheart Harlan Bradford and they settle down a few years later in Cadillac, Michigan to raise their two daughters, Robyn and Kelly, during this time Kathe attended nursing school. Kathe loved her work as an LPN and retired from Mercy Hospital after 25 plus years of service.
Kathe and Louis Ghent married in 1995 during their 25 years of marriage the couple resided in Engadine, Michigan, where they enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends and lots of fishing. In later years they moved to Norton Shores, Michigan to be closer to family.
Kathe is survived by her loving husband Louis M. Ghent; her daughters Robyn (Omar) Yin, Kelly (Scott) Schavey; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and daughters by marriage Julie Keller, Chris Sodergren; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation for Kathe will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Lee Chapel of The Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St. Norton Shores, Michigan. A graveside service will take place in the summer of 2020 in Baldwin, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathe’s name can be made out to MediLodge at the Shore, 900 S. Beacon Blvd.
Feel free to share a memory with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.
