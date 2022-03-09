Katherine Elaine York, of Marion and formerly of Arkansas, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 82.
Kathie was born on September 22, 1939, in Marion, MI to Herbert and Josephine (Beebe) Vanderhoof. She entered into marriage with Leroy York, who preceded her in death nine years prior. Kathie moved back to Marion from Arkansas eight years ago, where she had spent time caring for handicapped children and spent time painting artwork. Kathie liked spending time in the garden, admiring flowers, and loved old time country music.
She is survived by her siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Josie; three brothers and two sisters.
Per her wishes cremation will take place and no services will be held. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
