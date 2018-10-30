TUCSON, Ariz. — Katherine M. Hamilton, of Tucson, Arizona, and formerly of Cadillac, passed away on October 9, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. She was 89.
Katherine was born on February 2, 1929 to Russell and Evelyn (Palmer) Robinson in Traverse City, Michigan. She entered into marriage with James Hamilton Jr. on February 10, 1947 in Cadillac, Michigan. Katherine was fond of collecting spoons and thimbles. In 1982, Katherine and James relocated to Arizona where they owned and operated Alpine Clock and Repair Shop for 30 years. She was a proud mother and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Katherine is survived by her children, James William Hamilton, Carl Merton (Carol) Hamilton and Margaret Louise (George) Clous; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; twin brother, Carl Robinson; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Evelyn, and her husband, James.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 4 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Low to preside.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
