Katherine Snider, of Flint passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at home with family by her side. She was 63.
Katherine was born on November 25,1958 to James and Patricia (Bigger) Snider in Flint, Michigan. She graduated from Flint Central High School and attended Northern Michigan College studying Culinary Arts. Katherine was an exceptional seamstress and crafter extraordinaire, retiring in Cadillac with her siblings.
She is survived by her children, Sabrina Shepperson (Jeff) and Steven Snider; 4 grandchildren, Shelby Baker, Nikki Snider, Dakota Snider and Steven Snider Jr.; Katherine was blessed with two great-granddaughters, Gracelynn Kaye Baker and Samara Mayling Sun Young; sisters, Martha (Mark) Almirol and Darlene (Dennis) Spoor; brothers, Mark (Cheryl) Snider and Alan Snider; she will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday July 12, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude's Children's Hospital.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.