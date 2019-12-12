CADILLAC — Kathie Jo Wright of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus due to cancer. She was 50.
Kathie Jo was born October 6, 1969 in North Tonawanda, New York, to Roy Ernest and Sharon Leigh (Hasso) Schutzler.
Kathie Jo was a loving wife to David and a loving mother of one daughter, Ashley.
She graduated from Caro High School and went on to Western Michigan University where she received her Bachelor’s degree in elementary education. It was right after graduating from Western that Kathie Jo started her career in teaching with the Manton Public Schools and retired after 21 years. She was a very faithful and active member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church; she always had lots of faith in the Lord and Savior and taught Sunday school for 11 years.
In July of 1998 in Caro, Michigan, she married David H. Wright and he survives her along with their daughter, Ashley; her brother, Stephen Schutzler; and mother-in-law, Ruth Wright.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Sharon Schutzler; and her father-in-law, Albert H. Wright.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Reverend Ted Turanski officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
