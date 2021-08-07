Kathleen A. "Kathy" VandeWater of Cadillac passed away Thursday evening, August 5, 2021 at her home. She was 66. Kathy was born on April 29, 1955 in Reed City to Donald L. & Marie K. (Erbes) Witbeck. The family later moved to Luther and then in 1966 they moved to Cadillac and she graduated from Cadillac High School in 1973.
Kathy had been employed at Four Winns for over 20 years. She enjoyed garage sales, biking, gardening, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Kathy loved her dog Cassie and always found joy in other animals. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church for many years.
Survivors include her daughter Angela VandeWater (James Pittman) of Cadillac; 5 grandchildren: Shaylein Marie Flees, Emma Leeann VandeWater, Haley (Brittney) Schwartz, Aaron Pittman and Ava Pittman; her mother, Marie Taylor of Cadillac; and 3 siblings: Brian Witbeck (Debbie Kasza) Mike (Julie) Witbeck and Nancy (Gregg) Sims; many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father and a son, Robin Lee VandeWater on March 29, 2021.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Monday, August 9, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski officiating. Friends may meet the family from 12:30 PM Monday until services.
Memorial contributions may be made to a local animal shelter of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.