Kathleen Ann English of Lake City passed away suddenly early Friday morning, may 28, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 65. Kathy was born on February 25, 1956 in Cadillac, Michigan. She attended Manton Consolidated Schools.

Kathy moved to Georgia in 1980 and lived there until 1997 when she moved back to Northern Michigan. She had been employed at the Town Pump in Lake City for 15 years. Kathy was a huge Atlanta Braves fan and always made sure she was able to watch them. She also enjoy going to the casino, playing bingo, knitting, working on suduko puzzles, and loved spending time with her family and especially the time that she spent with her 2 granddaughters that she helped take care of.

Survivors include her 2 children: Chris Bosack and Tonya Brown both of Lake City; son-in-law, Barry Boughner of Cadillac; grandchildren: Craig Ellington, Charles (Samantha) Bosack, Shane Bosack, Rheana Armstead, Lacy Wright, Alana Bosack, and Jasmine Bosack; her father, Andrew Anderson of Mackinaw City; and her 3 siblings: David (Lori) Anderson, Matthew (Evelyn) Anderson and Julie Anderson all of Cadillac; as well as 4 nieces and 1 nephew. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Ann (Newell) Cain; her step-father, James Cain; and a daughter, Rachael Russell Boughner.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

