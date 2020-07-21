EVART — Kathleen Marie Stadtfeld-Hylton, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Grand Rapids, at the age of 62.
She was born on March 19, 1958 in Coldwater, MI the daughter of Scott M. Cahrier and Betty J. (Cooper) Stadtfeld. Kathy graduated from Evart High School and went on to get her LPN. She was employed at Grand Oaks Nursing Home in Baldwin for over 25 years. Kathy was an avid reader and loved to make wedding bouquets. She enjoyed gardening, decorating, music and dancing.
Kathy is survived by two children, Michael (Keri Pangborn) Hillton Jr. of Trufant and Kathleen “Kathy‘ (Tryone Stanley) Hylton of Weidman; their dad, Michael Hylton Sr. of Evart; one brother, Scott (Lisa) Cahrier of Columbus, OH; five treasured grandchildren, Skylar, Mason, Kaleb, Emmerson and Natalie; her beloved in-laws and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Bruce, Brooks, Bobby, Kim, Vicky and Sandra.
The family will greet friends for a life celebration from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 25, 2020 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with a time to share memories beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at East Fork Cemetery in Barryton.
