Kathleen "Kit" Mercer, of Cadillac and formerly of Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was 64.
Kit was born, the youngest child of four, on October 4, 1956, in Shenandoah, Iowa to Herbert F. and Lauretta G. (Johnson) Maher. She met and married Donald Mercer, they were married on November 24, 1979 in Red Oak, Iowa. The couple began their life and family together, adding two children, and eventually making their way to Cadillac. Kit was a talented artist and created many beautiful gifts for friends and family to cherish. You could often find her working on the latest fungi painting, crafting a project, making a dreamcatcher or scrapbooking memories. Kit enjoyed her time working with the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Kit is survived by her husband, Donald Mercer of Cadillac; her two children, Jessica Maher and Seth Mercer both of Cadillac; beloved grandchildren, Brecca, Alyssa, Paige and Camdon; her three siblings, Judy Black of Joplin, MO, Steve Maher of Shenandoah, IA, and Michael "Mike" Maher of Colfax, IA; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Callum Cronkhite-Mercer, and her feline fur-baby, Papa-bye.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest back home in Iowa. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
