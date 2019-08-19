CADILLAC — Kathleen R. Langworthy of Cadillac passed away on August 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 58.
She was born on December 16, 1960 in Reed City to Dale and Lorraine (Vannas) Robertson. Kathleen was a loving wife, mother and friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed many hobbies and crafts including painting, crocheting, sewing and gardening. She lived a joyful life and always found the positives in any situation.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jerry L. Langworthy; her three children: Jeremiah (Regina) Langworthy, Josh (Becca) Langworthy, and Kaylee Langworthy; and five grandchildren; mother Lorraine Smith; brother Gary (Sigrid) Robertson; her sisters Janet (Neil) Allan and Christine Smith. She was preceded in death by her father Dale Robertson; stepfather Elmer Smith; and her brother Steve Robertson.
Funeral services will take place at noon Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City with an hour of visitation prior to services. Burial will follow at the Dover Township Cemetery in Bristol. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the funeral home.
