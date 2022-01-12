Kathleen Rae (Sprik) Shetenhelm, age 75, went home to her Savior on January 10, 2022 at Lady Lake, Florida.
She was a resident of Cadillac, Michigan and Lady Lake, Florida.
Kathy was born to Donald J. and Edna (Batts) Sprik on April 19, 1946 in Cadillac Michigan. She spent her childhood in Lake City and Okemos, Michigan.
Kathy was married to her high school sweetheart, Larry for 59 years and together they had three children, nine grandchildren, many moves and many adventures. Kathy was able to make a home wherever they went.
In addition to being a dedicated wife and loving mother, Kathy was also a very talented seamstress and was actively involved in the quilting community wherever she went.
Kathy stressed the importance of family roots to her family, 100% Dutch. Even more important to Kathy was the time she spent preparing and teaching Bible studies both in Michigan and Florida.
Kathy is survived by her faithful husband, Larry Shetenhelm, her children Joy (Kedon) Lamphere, Larry Scott (Deanne) Shetenhelm, and Kelli Simons; her grandchildren, Elya (Aaron) Vitt, Veronika Lamphere, Katie Simons, Mitchell (Belle) Shetenhelm, Jonathan "Jack" Simons, Kedon Izaak Lamphere, Carter Shetenhelm, Erin Shetenhelm and Mark Simons; her siblings, Sandra Veldheer, Peggy Burkholder, Dawn (Dave) Gould, Lori (Kim) Sandow, and Don (Cindy) Sprik. She is also survived by a brother in law, Steve (Lorna) Shetenhelm and sister in law, Judy Shetenhelm and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers in law: Jim Veldheer and Bruce Burkholder.
A memorial service will be held on January 15, 2022 in Lady Lake, Florida.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Kathy's Life to be held at the Jennings Community Church in May.
Her family would appreciate memorial contributions to Village Missions, 696 E. Ellendale Ave, PO Box 197, Dallas, OR 97338-0197 or email: feedback@villagemissions.org
Words of comfort and memories may be shared through the Young-Holdship Funeral Home at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
