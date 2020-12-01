The world lost beloved mother, Kathleen Rose Piippo Dimitri (61), of Manton, on Tuesday November 24th, 2020 in the home and loving care of her daughter and son-in-law. Kathleen fought a tough battle of lung cancer, but it never stopped her from caring for those around her. Kathleen was born September 26th, 1959 to Kinko (Rose) Koizumi Piippo and John Alfred Piippo in Detroit, Michigan.
Kathleen was a dedicated mother and grandmother and will always be remembered for her caring soul, infectious laugh and her beautiful smile. She brought joy and laughter to those around her. Kathleen enjoyed spending her time with her children and grandchildren when she wasn't working at the local retail stores in Manton. Kathleen spent her final days surrounded by her family and stories from her grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be missed by many.
Kathleen was proceeded in death by her mother, Kinko; brother John F.; granddaughter, Penelope; and father, John A.
She is survived by former husband and father to her children, Theodore Dimitri; her four children, Katrina Dimitri, Tabitha (Jordan) Helsel, Devon Dimitri, and Natasha (Devin) Graham; as well as her four wonderful grandchildren, Leon, Lilah, Stella and Thea.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and close friends once it's safer to gather for events.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Kathleen loved her local floral shop Larson's in Manton, MI.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
