Kathleen V. "Kay" Foster of St. George, Utah formerly of Cadillac passed away Thursday morning, February 17, 2022 at St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah. She was 94. Kay was born on February 3, 1928 in McBain to Herman & Julia (Quist) Beerens. On October 19, 1946 in Cadillac she married Carroll Foster and he preceded her in death on July 20, 2006.

Kay graduated from Lake City High School in 1945. She was employed at the City of Cadillac for many years as the secretary to the City Manager. Kay then went to work for the Delbert Benson State Farm Insurance office for 15 years. She then went to work at MICHCON/DTE and retired from there after 24 years of service. After her retirement she went back to work for the Delbert Benson State Farm Insurance office and retired from there in 1984.

Kay and her husband were members of the Cadillac Square Dancers and also loved polka dancing. For many years she spent her winters in California and most recently in Utah. Kay was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac and Our Savior Lutheran Church in St. George, Utah.

Survivors include her children: Steven (Patricia) Foster of St. George, Utah, Stan Foster and Bonnie (Bob) Matzen all of Cadillac; 4 grandchildren: Shawn Matzen, Sarah Matzen, Amy (Scott) Richard and Ian (Eva) Foster; 4 great grandchildren; a sister, Vivian Reinink of Cadillac; a sister-in-law, Millie Bednarick of Cadillac.

In addition to her parents and her husband Kay was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Harvey & Duane "Dutch" Beerens; a sister, Donna Scholten a great granddaughter, Hannah Kathleen Richard and a special friend, Darwin "Red" Weaver and 2 sisters-in-law: Freda & Harriett Foster.

Private services were held at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Reverend Scott Torkko officiating. Burial took place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.