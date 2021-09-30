Kathleen Y. Riplow

Kathleen Yudith Riplow, of Fife Lake, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Kalkaska Memorial Health Center. She was 96.
She was born on August 11, 1925, in Manton, Michigan to Milo and Bessie (Hurlburt) Jeffers. She grew up and attended school at Greenwood. She entered into marriage with Edward Riplow on August 6, 1945 in Manton. The couple spent 56 years together until his time of passing on September 29, 2001.
Kathleen began her career working at Goodrich in Cadillac during World War II. She later went on to work at the Traverse City State Hospital, Boardman Valley Hospital and the Grand Traverse County Medical Care Facility. She spent the reminder of her career working at Turner Manufacturing in Traverse City until her time of retirement in 1982.
In her spare time, she could often be found gardening, canning or sewing. Kathleen and Edward were active and faithful members of the Fife Lake Baptist Church throughout their life together. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Kathleen is survived by her loving children, Caryl Hautala and Phyllis (Ralph) Leposky; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Emery, Waunetta DeRosha and Jerry (Polly) Jeffers; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her parents, Milo and Bessie Jeffers; son, Garold Riplow; daughter, Isabelle "Mary" Lewis; son-in-law, Joel Hautala; and brothers: Maynard (Verona) Jeffers, Jack (Ruth) Jeffers, Alfred (Pauline) Jeffers and Arden (Ruth) Jeffers.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home in Manton. Interment will take place at Walton Junction Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.