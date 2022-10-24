Kathryn Ann Frederick

Kathryn "Kaye" Ann Frederick of Reed City passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was 57 years old.
Kaye was born November 8, 1964 in Lansing to Walter and Ann (Starr) Appelgreen and she was a 1982 graduate of Grand Ledge High School. She attended Ferris State University and graduated in 1986 with a bachelor's degree in social work. Kaye was employed for over 28 years with the Osceola County Probate and Family Court as The Juvenile Court Administrator/Referee, retiring in July 2020. She loved her job helping kids and became close with so many of her co-workers, making a difference in her community, touching so many lives along the way. She truly was the glue that brought so many together. Kaye found joy in spending time with her grandbabies, tending to her flowers and feeding the birds, along with the occasional bear. She loved to witness the awe of sunsets which brought her inner peace. Kaye was a life-long MSU Spartan fan.
She is survived by her husband Scott Frederick; daughters Ally (Matt) Keggs and Kelsey (Dan) France; grandchildren Lucas and Chloe France; her sister Lori (Mike) Maneke; sister-in-law Diane (Bob) Lodholtz; and numerous extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Ann (Starr) Appelgreen; and her father and mother-in-law Donald and Juanita (Beilfuss) Frederick.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Reed City. A private burial will follow at the Hersey Village Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 P.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Osceola County Community Foundation or to the Frederick family for a bench at the cemetery.
