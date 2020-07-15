EVART — Kathryn C. Hyden, of Evart, passed away peacefully Monday, July 13, 2020 at home. She was 69.
Mrs. Hyden was born March 13, 1951 in Monroe, Michigan to Howard and Ruth (Bomia) Vallade. She married Phillip D. Hyden on August 14, 1970 in Monroe and they moved to Evart in 1973.
Kathryn enjoyed drawing, crafts, cooking, baking, fishing, gardening and being with her family. She was a former Girl Scout leader and worked in a family-owned adult foster care. Kathryn was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Evart.
Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Vicente) Hyden Damaso of Evart; grandchildren, Dustin (Rose) Hyden of Evart, Jesse (Sarah) Hyden of Evart, Cody Hyden of Monroe, Vicente Hyden of Evart, Raquel (Jared) Hyden Shryock of Evart, Devin Hyden of Monroe and Selena Hyden of Evart; great-grandchildren and best friends, Jayce, Jax, Azalea, Jr., Sophia, Audrey, Natalie and Landon; siblings, Ruth (Kelly) Kelemen of Ida, Michigan, Diana (Paul) Schepers of Evart, Joann (Terry) Hall of Monroe, Anna Hodges of St. Charles, Missouri, Robert (Freda) Vallade of Maybee, MI, Debbie Hill of Monroe, and many nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip in 2014; parents, Howard and Ruth; siblings, Patricia and Howard Vallade; son, Phillip Hyden Jr.; and a granddaughter, Angel Hyden
Funeral services honoring Kathryn’s life will be held at 1 p.m Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Father Jegar Fickel as celebrant. Kathryn will be laid to rest next to her husband in Osceola Twp. Cemetery, Evart, Michigan. State law requires that masks be worn.
Memorial contributions in Kathryn’s name can be directed to her family to help with her final expenses.
