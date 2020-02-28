EVART — Our beloved Aunt Kathryn Irene (Wirth) Rajecki was born April 17, 1923, to Louise (Daeschler) and Otto Wirth of Evart, Michigan. She passed away at age 96 on February 25, 2020, at Autumnwood of McBain.
Kathryn’s childhood took place in the setting of a picturesque farm overlooking the valley north of 8 Mile Road in the Evart area where her nephew Doug Carmichael and his wife Andrea now reside. She attended the nearby Cherry Grove School and was named valedictorian at Evart High School in 1940.
In 1944, Kathryn graduated magna cum laude from the Central Michigan College of Education (now Central Michigan University), where she was chosen as an outstanding senior. She then earned a master’s degree in journalism and economics at the University of Michigan. Her subsequent employment would include time spent overseas working in a civilian capacity for the U.S. military.
She was married to Lt. Colonel Felix G. Rajecki (known as “Rog‘), an officer in the U.S. Army, whose early passing occurred in 1965. Kathryn lived for many years in Chicago, where her work included labor relations for the Internal Revenue Service. In Chicago, Kathryn was active in a number of organizations that included Soroptimist International of Chicago, which is committed to improving women’s opportunities. She avidly pursued travel, photography, and genealogy research, and enjoyed flower gardening. Family events such as annual family reunions were highly treasured by her.
Family members left to mourn her loss include siblings Ellen (Carl) Conklin of Whitehall, Michigan, Marjorie (Dale) Carmichael of McBain (formerly Evart), Michigan, and Robert (Shirley) Wirth of Ithaca, New York; and brother-in-law, Ralph Joslin of Edmore, Michigan. Kathryn’s sisters Ruth (Alvin) Noble of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, Audrey (Ralph) Joslin of Edmore, Michigan, and her stepson John Rajecki Hopkins predeceased her. Kathryn was a loving aunt to her nieces, nephews, and their families and took a keen interest in them. She could be counted on to remember birthdays and anniversaries.
Her kindness, courage, and achievements set a high standard of excellence for the family. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services honoring the life of Kathryn Irene Rajecki will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Visitation will take place Saturday at the funeral home at noon until time of services. Kathryn will be interred next to her parents in Osceola Township Cemetery near Evart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.