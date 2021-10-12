Kathryn "Kate" McClinchey of Cadillac passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Autumnwood in McBain.
She was born March 11, 1931 to William and Florence McClinchey, of Cadillac.
Kate graduated from Cadillac High School, and then went to Detroit to work. She lived in Warren and Dearborn, retiring to Cadillac.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Cadillac. Kate enjoyed knitting, crocheting and listening to audio books.
She is survived by her brother, William (Genia) McClinchey, and seven nieces and nephews: Jim Carlyle, Ken Carlyle, Lisa Shelley, Jim McClinchey, David McClinchey, Cindy Barr, Michele Tedhams. Special friend, Julian Domanico, who she watched grow up next-door in Dearborn and he spent many summers in Cadillac growing up.
Kate was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John (Maria) McClinchey; sister, Delores (Clark) Carlyle.
A special thanks for her long-time friend and care-giver Debbie Crawford.
A graveside service will be held1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
