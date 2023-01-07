Kathryn Marie Dostal of Cadillac passed away January 5, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 76.

Kathy was born October 12, 1946 in South Branch Township, Wexford County, Michigan to Lawrence Raymond and Madaline May (Helmboldt) Kenyon. She had lived in the Cadillac area her whole life.

She graduated from Cadillac High School and worked at Four Winns for over 10 years. Kathy loved reading, camping and sewing. She was an avid bowler and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Kris (Chuck) Owens of Ohio and James Dostal of Manton; grandchildren: Adriane Owens, Charles Owens III, Jonathan Owens, Dillon Williams and Erin Owens; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Leeman of Cadillac and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; daughter, Traci Kenyon; brother, Larry Kenyon and a niece, Terry Oglesby.

A family gathering will take place in the spring. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"