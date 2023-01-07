Kathryn Marie Dostal of Cadillac passed away January 5, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 76.
Kathy was born October 12, 1946 in South Branch Township, Wexford County, Michigan to Lawrence Raymond and Madaline May (Helmboldt) Kenyon. She had lived in the Cadillac area her whole life.
She graduated from Cadillac High School and worked at Four Winns for over 10 years. Kathy loved reading, camping and sewing. She was an avid bowler and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Kris (Chuck) Owens of Ohio and James Dostal of Manton; grandchildren: Adriane Owens, Charles Owens III, Jonathan Owens, Dillon Williams and Erin Owens; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Leeman of Cadillac and several nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; daughter, Traci Kenyon; brother, Larry Kenyon and a niece, Terry Oglesby.
A family gathering will take place in the spring. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
