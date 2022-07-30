Kathryn Sue Stinson, a caring and loving wife, mother, and friend, died on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, with her family by her side. Kathryn 73, of Charlotte, was born September 9, 1948, in Lansing, MI, the daughter of Guy and Betty Jane (Chapman) Becktel Jr. The family moved to Cadillac, MI when she was 8 and she graduated from Cadillac High School in 1966. On June 2, 1973, Kathryn married the love of her life Dennis Stinson and together they were blessed with two daughters. Kathryn was a dedicated stay at-home mother devoting her full time to her daughters and family. She became a skilled homemaker in every aspect of homemaking and family needs. Kathryn enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and spending many hours gardening. She also nurtured many pets over the years and there was no better example of a true pet lover. All-in-all Kathryn was a woman who enjoyed life and was so proud of her daughter's growth into independent caring adults.
Kathryn is survived by her husband Dennis of 49 years; children, Rebecca (Raymond) Hocquard, Angela (Jordan) Cortright; 7 grandchildren, Raymond IV, Elizabeth, Drew, Chloe, Christopher, Nicholas, and Nathan; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jack (Linda) Becktel, Gerald (Deanna) Becktel, and Charlie Bahr; brother-in-law, Jim (Beth) McGinn; special friends, Anita Glessner and Kathy Hughson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughters, Allyson, and Andrea; siblings, Larry Becktel, Richard Becktel, and Bonnie Becktel; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Thompson, and Sharon Stinson; brother-in-law, Richard Stinson; and her parents.
At Kathryn's request no public services are scheduled but friends are encouraged to support Kathryn's family by sharing memories on her Tribute Page at www.prayfuneral.com. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Eaton County Humane Society. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
