HENDERSON, Nev. — Kathy (Grames) Myszkowski, a 1976 graduate of Cadillac High School, passed away at her home in Henderson, Nevada, after a long battle with cancer.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Alex FitzGerald; son, Chase; fiance, Tim Sigafoose; mother, Evelyn Brodberg; sister, Lisa Gonzalez; brothers, Edward and Charles Brodberg, Randy Grames, Jeffery Grames (Deceased); and several nieces and nephews.
A wake will be held in the Henderson, Nevada, on November 3, 2018.
