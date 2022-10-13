Kathy Lynn Griffin, age 66 of Cadillac passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Kathy was born on December 14, 1955 in Lansing, MI to Clarence and Ethel Thomas. She worked at the local dry cleaners in Cadillac and Michigan Rubber for several years. She loved diamond painting and camping. Kathy resided in Cadillac with her best friend and husband Dee (Dave) Ashbay as they took care of her for the last few years.
Preceding her in death are her husband; Robert Griffin, parents, sisters; Roseanna, and Vicky, and brother; Austin.
She is survived by her children; Kelly (Daniel) Engler of Comanche, OK, Brian (Heather) Eaton of Cadillac, and Katie Griffin of Cadillac, grandchildren; Matthew Eaton of Traverse City, Kelsi Eaton of Cadillac, and Corbin Eaton of Cadillac, siblings; Russell (Terri) Simmons of Mt. Pleasant, MI, Roy (Judy) Thomas of New Era, Alan (Deb) Thomas of Mt. Pleasant, MI, Chuck (Sherly) Thomas of Mt. Pleasant, MI, Dianna (Gary) Abbot of St. Johns, MI, and Linda (Dave) Tomkins of Mt. Pleasant, MI, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held by family at a later date. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
