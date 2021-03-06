Nellie Kathern Rogers
Memoriams

Kathy Sue Ecker of Cadillac passed away Monday evening, March 1, 2021 at her home. She was 55. Kathy was born on September 3, 1965 in Lansing, Michigan to Jack G. & Suzanne R. (DelaVergne) Ecker.

Kathy graduated from Harry Hill High School in Lansing and attended Lansing Community College. She moved to St. Peters, Missouri with her family and had lived there for several years. Her love of gardening and plants help her while working at The Home Depot as a Garden Department Consultant in St. Peters, Missouri. She moved to Cadillac in 2002 and attended the First Christian Church and was on the Care committee there. In addition to her love of gardening she enjoyed reading, visiting with people and her pet cats.

Survivors include her mother and step father, Suzanne (Dick) Ecker of Cadillac; her brother & sisters: Sandra (Walt) Fish of Kokomo, Indiana, Julie Green of Petoskey and Michael (Jamie) Ecker of Lansing; her niece and nephews: Aaron Ecker, Reanna (Brent) Wilkinson and Zachary (Rylie) Church and 3 great nieces. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Jack G. Ecker.

In accordance with her wishes Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date in Clarion, Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.