Kathy Sue Ecker of Cadillac passed away Monday evening, March 1, 2021 at her home. She was 55. Kathy was born on September 3, 1965 in Lansing, Michigan to Jack G. & Suzanne R. (DelaVergne) Ecker.
Kathy graduated from Harry Hill High School in Lansing and attended Lansing Community College. She moved to St. Peters, Missouri with her family and had lived there for several years. Her love of gardening and plants help her while working at The Home Depot as a Garden Department Consultant in St. Peters, Missouri. She moved to Cadillac in 2002 and attended the First Christian Church and was on the Care committee there. In addition to her love of gardening she enjoyed reading, visiting with people and her pet cats.
Survivors include her mother and step father, Suzanne (Dick) Ecker of Cadillac; her brother & sisters: Sandra (Walt) Fish of Kokomo, Indiana, Julie Green of Petoskey and Michael (Jamie) Ecker of Lansing; her niece and nephews: Aaron Ecker, Reanna (Brent) Wilkinson and Zachary (Rylie) Church and 3 great nieces. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Jack G. Ecker.
In accordance with her wishes Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date in Clarion, Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
