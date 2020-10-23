Kay A. Gullekson of Mesick passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 21, 2020 at Whispering Pines Senior Living near Lake City with loved ones near. He was 92. Kay was born on March 14, 1928 in Antioch Township, Wexford County, Michigan to Duey & Hattie (Hofstra) Gullekson.
Kay grew up on a dairy farm and graduated from Mesick Consolidated School in 1946. On February 24, 1951 in Dearborn, Michigan he married the former Jean Marie Butzin and she preceded him in death on July 8, 1995. Kay had been employed as an auto mechanic/technician at Red Holman Pontiac Dealership in Westland, Michigan for 39 years. He also fixed many cars at his home shop to provide the best for his family.
He loved playing bingo, watching sports, supporting his kids and grandkids in sports, hunting, and visiting his up north property near his dad's farm for many years until he and Jean retired back to his hometown in 1984. Kay had a knack for fixing just about anything and was always willing to lend a hand with a project. He had an excellent memory, sharp mind and was always up for a conversation.
Survivors include his son, Douglas (Amy) Gullekson of Cadillac; son-in-law Jon Lash of Commerce Twp., Michigan; grandchildren: Kristina (Chad) Coreschi, Jeff (Gena) Gullekson, Kevin Lash, Kim (Jason) Jancek, Lindsey (Pedro) Velasquez, Emma Gullekson, and William Gullekson; 6 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters: Judy (Paul) Marshall of Mesick and Amanda Gauld of Cadillac; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Kay was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife of 44 years, Jean; his daughter, Diane Lash, his son, Donald Gullekson, a brother, Kenneth Gullekson and sisters: Ruth Ritter and Grace Priddle and special friend, Ruth Jenson.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Antioch Township Cemetery, Wexford County with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. A celebration of life will take place at the Gullekson property following the graveside. Friends may meet the family from 5-7 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. The family has asked to have you please only attend if you are able to wear a mask to protect everyone's safety. In lieu of flowers you are asked to consider contributions to Hospice of Michigan or American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
