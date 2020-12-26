Kay Irene Richards, age 82, of Lake City passed away at her home on December 21, 2020.
She was born May 13, 1938 in Charlevoix to George and Helen Klooster and graduated from East Jordan High School.
Kay married Charles Clark and settled down in a place she would call her home in Lake City.
She began working at the Missaukee Golf Course in 1983 until her retirement.
Kay had a second chance at love and married Ron Richards. She loved to golf, bird watch and take care of her beloved cat, Oreo.
Kay is survived by her children: Cheryl (Kevin Lewis) Clark, Darryl Clark, Denise (Curtis) Bergsma, Terri Wilbert, Jeanette (Bill) Gray, Pennie (Tim) Scott and Robin Rillema. She is also survived by nineteen grandchildren, fifty-three great grandchildren and her sister Marilyn Pearce.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Charles Clark and Ron Richards, her brother, Ron Klooster, her sister, Carol Schneider, her great granddaughter, Kerigan Hopper and her beloved dog, Amber.
Cremation has taken place and due to the current COVID 19 pandemic a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Missaukee County Commission on Aging, 2170 S. Morey Rd, Lake City, MI 49651.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
