Kay Louise McLachlan, age 85 of Evart, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Pleasant Ridge Assisted Living in Marion. Kay was born January 18, 1937 in Evart to James Owen and Florence May (Comstock) Borden. She married Sterling Russell McLachlan on July 25, 1955 in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2019.
Kay had been a seamstress at the Wolverine Shoe Company in Big Rapids and retired in 1999. She was a member of the Sears Church of God , enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting embroidery. She also enjoyed time spent with her family during gatherings. Traveling on their motorcycle and hunting was also some things she enjoyed.
Kay is survived by her children, Karla (Jeff) Pollington of Evart, Brenda McLachlan of Farwell, and Bruce McLachlan of Evart, grandchildren, Brandon (Heather) Pollington, Wayne (Renee) Pollington, Kara Pollington, Ashley (Todd) McCauley, Megan (Jeremy) Themm, Ian McLachlan, Eli McLachlan, Brennan McLachlan, and Hunter McLachlan, 13 great grandchildren, and 3 great- great grandchildren. Surviving in-laws are Ken Proper of Evart, Judy (Ed) Morgan of Evart, Sharon (Leon) Schlafley of Farwell and Arlene (Lynden) McCoy of Evart and Florida.
She was preceded in death by two children, Laurie and Patti, a son-in-law, Marty Pollington, parents, siblings, Nina Borden, Duane (Nina) Borden, James Borden, Lois (Don) Rohdy and Helen Proper.
Memorial services will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, August 21 at the Sears Church of God east of Evart with Rev. Kirk Bookout officiating, visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to the time of service at the church. A luncheon will follow the memorial service at the church. Burial will take place in the Forest Hill Cemetery at Evart. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
