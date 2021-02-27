Kay Orine Howard, longtime resident of Tustin and formerly of Saint Johns, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She was 71.
Kay was born on January 7, 1950, in Saint Johns, Michigan to Clyde "Snuffy" and Dorothy (Shirey) Smith. Kay grew up and attended school in St. Johns, becoming a graduate with the class of 1968. Shortly after which she entered into holy matrimony with Bert Franklin Howard on April 2, 1968, just before Bert was drafted for service in the Vietnam War. The two celebrated nearly 53 years together.
Upon Bert's return to the States they began their family adding four sons, and eventually moving from her hometown to Northern Michigan in 1979. While raising the four boys of her own, Kay stayed busy working as a librarian and playground aide. She could often be found passing the time crocheting, doing needle work or embroidery. Kay was giving of her time and talents, donating many baby blankets over the years to her grandkids, neighbors, friends, or those through her church. She also volunteered her time as the treasurer for the church and was extremely strong and active in her faith. Kay served as assistant superintendent for Sunday school and loved to be a positive influence for any child. She was a member of Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene and former member of Cadillac's First Church of the Nazarene. She will be deeply missed and remembered for the love she gave to others.
Kay is survived by her husband, Bert Howard, Sr. of Tustin; her sons, Bert (Jodi) Howard Jr. of Tustin, Frank (Kristi) Howard of Cadillac, Dale (Toni) Howard of Cadillac, and Peter Howard of Tustin; six grandchildren, Randi, Lexi, Tansen, Dylan, Chase, Shane; her first great-grandchild eagerly anticipated in April; her two sisters, Ruthann (Joe) Wallos and Barb (Walt) Knickerbocker; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Clyde "Ed" Smith Jr.
Per her wishes cremation will take place and memorial services will be held on March 13th at 1:00 pm at Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene. Memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene.
