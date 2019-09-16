LAKE CITY — Keith Creig “Babe‘ Hancock Sr.- The Lord had a front porch chair and a pot of coffee ready when he called Keith home on September 12, 2019.
Keith Creig Hancock Sr. was born to Lawrence and Dorothy (Ford) Hancock on February 27, 1947 in Lake City.
On February 27, 1974, Keith married his true love and soul mate Marion (Scott) Hancock in Lake City. Keith and Marion settled in Lake City, where their home and hearts grew with the addition of their three boys, Keith Jr., Kevin, and Victor. Keith worked as a carpenter, a mechanic, and finally finished his career in maintenance, retiring after 22 years of loyal service with The Lake City Forge.
Keith was an avid sports fan, and loved to watch almost any type of game that was on television, there was hardly a time when you would visit Keith that there was not a game on in the background.
Keith enjoyed anytime that was spent with his family, a simple cribbage game, a cup of coffee, and a conversation was all that was needed to make him happy.
Keith’s love for his wife Marion was undeniable and never ending. There was always a light in his eye anytime she was near and if she was not, he was waiting for her return. There is no doubt that they were each other’s one true love and he would not hesitate to show it or tell you.
Keith touched many lives and will be missed dearly by many family and friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Dorothy Hancock, his brothers Ronald Hancock, Lewis “Duane‘ Hancock, and sister Donna Helsel.
Left to carry on his memory is his loving and devoted wife Marion Hancock, three children, Keith (Patricia) Hancock, Kevin (Casey) Hancock, Victor (Shandar) Hancock, grandchildren, Jerzey (Sam), Collin (Haley), Cameron, Lilee, Christie, and Dylen, and great grand kids, Parker, Lincoln, Lennex, and Eleanor. He is also survived by sister Nancy Quick, brother James (Cyndi) Hancock, and Eugene Hancock.
A memorial service will be held at the Lake City Calvary Baptist Church,980 N. Morey Rd, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 3:30 with a time of visiting starting at 2:30 until the time of service, a luncheon will be held at the church following the service. Burial will take place in the Lake City cemetery, The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
