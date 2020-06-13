CADILLAC — Keith Darrell Hawkins, of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was 57.
Keith was born on November 29, 1962 to Jack and Evelyn (Stevens) Hawkins in Missouri into a large family. He graduated high school in California. On October 28, 2006 he entered into marriage with the former Geri-Lynn Hamilton in Missouri. The couple later relocated to Cadillac in 2015 to raise their family. Keith worked at Meijer for several years. He enjoyed reading books and magazines. Keith liked to collect special items like hot wheel cars and baseball cards. M&M's candies were his favorite and always an easy gift to get Keith to make his day. His family was his number one priority and he cherished the time spent with his three children. His family and friends will remember him as a caring and easy-going person.
Keith is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Geri-Lynn Hawkins; children, Sherri (Matt) Brown of Cadillac, James Brogan of Cadillac, and Darrell Hawkins of Cadillac; siblings, Jessie of California, Steven of California, Rita of Colorado, Roberta of Missouri and Teresa of Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Evelyn; siblings, Jackly, Jacklyn, James, Jean Ann, Karen, Judith and Crystal.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hawkins Family in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
