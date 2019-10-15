MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Keith Duane Moffit, age 75, of Middleville, Michigan, born April 16, 1944 to Eldon F. Moffit and Florence E. (Stockwell) Moffit in Cadillac, Michigan. He passed from this world and into the next on October 10, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Keith was an active member of the Wyoming Jaycees for many years and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. Along with being a loving husband and parent, Keith was an adventurer who enjoyed travel. His giving nature and charming personality made every person he met a friend.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn (Kane) Moffit; children, David Moffit, Michelle (Don) Maddox, Janine (Jay) VanStee; grandchildren, Keith and Tyler Maddox, Nate and Savannah VanStee and Lucas Kyler; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-Law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Monday October 14, 2019 at Lauer Family Funeral Homes in Hastings. Funeral services will be held today, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 239 E. North St., Hastings, Mi 49058 with the family receiving visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to services at the church.
Please consider donations to Elara Hospice 900 Cooper St. Jackson, MI 49202 or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Please share condolences with the family at www.lauerfh.com.
