Keith E. Coleman age 82 of McBain, passed away on November 26, 2021 at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital. He was born on February 9, 1939 at Manton to Lyle K. and Margaret A. (Christie) Coleman. He married Elda "Ada" Zeeryp on June 24, 1960 at the First Church of God in Cadillac.

Keith worked at the Cadillac Malleable on molds and for Swick Custom Butchering in Tustin. He was attending the Jennings Community Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, playing cards and playing baseball.

He is survived by his wife Elda "Ada" Coleman of McBain, children, Carol Ann (Doug) Anderson of Cadillac, and Brenda Sue (Jeff) Hamman of McBain. He has four grandchildren, Edward Chase III, Christopher Chase, Phillip (Terri) Coleman, and Dakota Hamman, also five great grandchildren, Abigail Chase, Margaret Chase, Christopher Chase II, Brayson Coleman and Coen Coleman. Also surviving are his siblings, Doug (Jean) Coleman of Mississippi and Sandra Kay (Jerry) Taylor of Bath and in-laws, Harvey Zeeryp of Hamilton and Ben (Sharon) Zeeryp of Bellevue.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Dean Coleman in 1978, parents, brother, Phillip Coleman, in-laws, Margaret Zeeryp, John (Pauline) Zeeryp, Cleo Zeeryp, Ray (Violet) Zeeryp, and Bernie (Sonjia) Zeeryp. A private graveside service will take place. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

